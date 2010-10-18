In Business since 1992, actually serving Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore with the immediate purpose to extend our service into Colombia, ABS Pool Patrol is a Family owned and operated company with the main objective of providing the finest possible quality Service with most value for your money.

It is a vital part of ABS Pool Patrol's commitment with our customers and friends, to disclose who we are, our extensive experience as well as our legal limitations, before we enter into a contractual relationship.

In compliance with these principles, allow us to recount a summary of ABS Pool Patrol's history, qualifications and related certifications… ABS Pool Patrol is a DBA company under the umbrella of AVEL BENAPI SERVICES, Inc., first introduced into the Swimming pool market in 1992 as a Pool contractor for several local and National construction companies. When most of these companies concentrated their attention on building more and more new swimming pools during this construction boom era, ABS Pool Patrol's founder switched his attention to Service, after observing the absence of capable, reliable, professional and customer oriented service providers. The primary objective was to fill this gap serving all these new pool owners helping them to maintain their new and expensive investment. Today, and after 24 years in this market niche, we still growing and maintaining a solid reputation within our customers and friends, acknowledging that they, along with our associates, are our most important and satisfying asset. We pride ourselves in knowing each other by name and partaking in a strong relationship and a great history together. ABS Pool Patrol’s service philosophy is based on prevention and a quick reactive service department, using as many methods of communication as necessary to keep in touch, making ourselves available when our customers and friends need us. As an integral part of this company commitment, we practice what we call complimentary "Courtesy Service calls", which are a great way to say hello to our customers and friends when we are in the area while checking to see if everything is going well.