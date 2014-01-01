POLÍGONO is an Industrial Design Studio working with Digital

and Artisan processes for creating their products. Its aim is to start an experiment either by observation or scan geometry and formal intentions based on previous research applications. In its development seeks to create a design approach in a real context and transform it into a physical matter. The greatest interest of POLÍGONO is bringing people to advanced manufacturing processes mixed with handmade value added process.

We work with Digital crafting as a concept, theory and production process, through this directly relate products with the local context in which we develop. We are aware of new technological processes streamline production and generate millimeter accuracy levels, which we wish for all our projects, but likewise not know the traditional rational and empirical processes.

We work to convey an experience reflected design principles, a love of career and admiration for our techniques and developments of our land Colombia. We are pleased to say that we are part of the creative industries in the country and the progress of the nation.