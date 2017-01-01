Tu navegador no está actualizado.

Martínez Arquitectura
Arquitectos en Bogotá, D.C.
    • EL FABULOSO, Martínez Arquitectura Martínez Arquitectura Balcones y terrazas de estilo minimalista
    EL FABULOSO, Martínez Arquitectura Martínez Arquitectura Salas de estilo minimalista
    EL FABULOSO, Martínez Arquitectura Martínez Arquitectura Comedores de estilo minimalista
    EL FABULOSO
    APTO-Rubiano, Martínez Arquitectura Martínez Arquitectura Salas de estilo minimalista
    APTO-Rubiano, Martínez Arquitectura Martínez Arquitectura Cocinas integrales
    APTO-Rubiano, Martínez Arquitectura Martínez Arquitectura Comedores de estilo minimalista
    +1
    APTO-Rubiano
    APTO-Echeverry, Martínez Arquitectura Martínez Arquitectura Salas de estilo minimalista
    APTO-Echeverry, Martínez Arquitectura Martínez Arquitectura Cocinas integrales
    APTO-Echeverry, Martínez Arquitectura Martínez Arquitectura Jardines zen
    APTO-Echeverry

    Martinez Arquitectura is an architectural studio founded in 2017 by Carlos Martinez. We focus our practice on architectural design and project development.

      We are a transverse and transgressive thinking studio.   Our projects are in the meeting point between landscape and built object.   We create atmospheres that alter senses.   We work all scales in all sectors.   We firmly believe in collaborative and transdisciplinary work.   We control all the stages of the project, from the first sketch on the paper to the last detail in building.   We believe that design is of subjective truths. Our Work is the result of partial agreements between all those involved.   We make universal architecture with local answers.

    Servicios
    DESING
    Área geográfica
    BOGOTÁ y D.C.
    Dirección
    Carrera 22 # 86a – 34 Oficina 8
    0000 Bogotá, D.C.
    Colombia
    +57-3164725026 www.martinezarq.com
