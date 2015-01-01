Tu navegador no está actualizado.

    MESA-FLOR
    MESA-FLOR

    We like to think of ourselves as Bogota's best kept secret when it comes to furniture design and costume made furniture. We build furniture with local materials and we are inspired by scandinavian, mid century and bauhaus design. 

    Muebles&Co. was founded in 2015 as a response to the growing demand of custom made furniture in Bogota Colombia and the need to have a local company that sells products through the internet. However we have a small showroom on Calle 81 and Carrera 9, where costumers can buy directly from us. 

    We offer beautifully-designed, stylish and functional furniture for every area of the home, including the kitchen, living room, bedroom, home office, closet, and even outdoor spaces. 

    All our furniture is made in Bogota and we offer good quality products at affordable prices. 

    You can learn more about our company and see our products at www.mueblesco.com

    Área geográfica
    Bogota
    Dirección
    Calle 81 No. 9-12 Sotano 2
    000000 Bogota
    Colombia
    +57-3007272784 www.mueblesco.com
