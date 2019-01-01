Tu navegador no está actualizado.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Profesionales
Revista
DIY
Registrate como profesional
Premium
Desconectarse
African Leather
Muebles & Accesorios en Medellín
Panorámica 3Proyectos (3) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil

Proyectos

Proyecto nuevo
  • Conviértete a Premium
    • Proyecto Bassico Arquitectos, African Leather African Leather HogarAccesorios y decoración Piel Gris
    Proyecto Bassico Arquitectos, African Leather African Leather HogarAccesorios y decoración Piel Gris
    Proyecto Bassico Arquitectos, African Leather African Leather HogarAccesorios y decoración Pelo Gris
    Proyecto Bassico Arquitectos
    Proyecto 70I Arquitectura , African Leather African Leather HogarAccesorios y decoración Piel Marrón
    Proyecto 70I Arquitectura , African Leather African Leather HogarAccesorios y decoración Piel Marrón
    Proyecto 70I Arquitectura , African Leather African Leather HogarAccesorios y decoración Piel Marrón
    Proyecto 70I Arquitectura
    Proyecto La Foret , African Leather African Leather SalonesAccesorios y decoración Piel Gris
    Proyecto La Foret , African Leather African Leather SalonesAccesorios y decoración Beige
    Proyecto La Foret , African Leather African Leather DormitoriosAccesorios y decoración Piel Marrón
    Proyecto La Foret

    Let your spaces be the reflection of your soul, give them your personal touch!

    We believe that each and every space should reflect the soul of those who rejoice in it. That’s why in African-Leather, we not only craft your dream rug, but we also design and create the furniture and decor elements that are in perfect tune with your soul’s vibes.

    Feel your space, imagine it, we’ll do the rest!


    Servicios
    • Mobiliario Personalizados
    • Tapetes Personalizados
    • Cuero
    Área geográfica
    Medellín – Colombia
    Reconocimientos de la empresa
    • 15 años de experiencia fabricando y diseñando decoración en Cuero.
    • Unimos la ecología y la tecnología para crear y diseñar nuestros diseños.
    • Productos únicos e irrepetibles.
    • 100% naturales y hechos a mano.
    Dirección
    Colombia
    050001 Medellín
    Colombia
    +57-3216283084 african-leather.com
    Propiedad legal

    Todas las fotos e información son de nuestra autoría, Copyright © 2019 African Leather. All rights reserved.

      Add SEO element