IDM Networks is an international Architecture and Design Firm with broad experience in the development of a great variety of projects, practically covering all real estate sectors: residential, commercial, industrial, hotels, offices and hospitals as well as sports structures, and those corresponding to the service sector, transportation and infrastructure. Its experience in Colombia starts in the year 2010, offering integral design and management services for the international firm SONAE SIERRA. Nowadays it operates independently with offices in Madrid and Bogotá.
The main office in Madrid operates with the firm Proyectos Dmas G, S.A. Since it's founding in 1993, D+G has participated in the design and development of more than 35 shopping and entertainment centers. Many of these projects have received design awards in congresses and international venues as ICSC, MIPIM and MAPIC.
- Servicios
- Architecture
- Urban Design and Interior Design
- Área geográfica
- Spain and Colombia y SANTA FE DE BOGOTA
- Reconocimientos de la empresa
- Eisenhower Fellowship leadership award. USA 1996
- Dirección
-
Cra 9 # 113 – 52. Torres Unidas 2 Of. 1901
BOGOTA DC Santa Fe De Bogota
Colombia
+57-14863307 www.idmnetworks.com
Angel García de Vinuesa, Main Partner at IDM Networks, graduated in 1978 in architecture and city planning at the University of Navarra, Spain. He then finished a Masters Degree in Urban Design at the Mackintosh School of Architecture, in Glasgow, UK, and a Masters Degree in Business and Administration at the University of Madrid. Since 1987 he has held leading positions in national and multinational development companies and has a wide experience in management, design and construction of major mixed-use , commercial and leisure projects.
From his former position in Sonae Sierra, as Development Manager in Sierra Central, Colombia, and previously as a Design Manager of Sierra Developments Spain, Angel has benefited from a dynamic international exposure, namely in Colombia, Portugal, UK, Spain, France and Italy. Former positions include Head of Design within Riofisa, a spanish leading real estate company, Project Director of the British management company PMS-Laing and head of the urban design department at the World International Exhibition , EXPO 92. in Seville.