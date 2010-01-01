IDM Networks is an international Architecture and Design Firm with broad experience in the development of a great variety of projects, practically covering all real estate sectors: residential, commercial, industrial, hotels, offices and hospitals as well as sports structures, and those corresponding to the service sector, transportation and infrastructure. Its experience in Colombia starts in the year 2010, offering integral design and management services for the international firm SONAE SIERRA. Nowadays it operates independently with offices in Madrid and Bogotá.

The main office in Madrid operates with the firm Proyectos Dmas G, S.A. Since it's founding in 1993, D+G has participated in the design and development of more than 35 shopping and entertainment centers. Many of these projects have received design awards in congresses and international venues as ICSC, MIPIM and MAPIC.