I can't imagine life without sports. I never get bored with him. From early childhood, my parents explained to me that if a person wants to be healthy, he must go in for sports.

My day starts with exercise. I do the plank exercise for only ten minutes, but it gives me a boost of energy for the whole day. I'm so used to it that I can't wake up any other way. Then I wash my face, have breakfast and get ready for school.

Three times a week I go to the swimming pool. I really like swimming, so I'm not too lazy to get up early in the morning on Saturdays for it. I have been doing this for more than a year and managed to participate in several competitions. I even have two awards. It's nice to look at them and understand that you are making progress, that your work is not wasted

When I first came to the pool, I didn't even know how to swim. And the pool itself seemed huge to me. I was lucky with the coach, he taught me very quickly, I got used to the water. Now I feel great in it. In the past, I often heard that swimming helps to get rid of many diseases. And indeed, I became sick and missed school less often.

I also love sports channels, especially when they broadcast football and basketball games. We sit down with dad, take something tasty and cheer for our favorite teams.